A Feast of Words - 2021

The Feast of Words, the CFDE's annual celebration in honor of faculty authors and editors of books, is again taking place online this year.

In a typical year, the Emory Center for Faculty Development and Excellence, Emory Libraries, and the Emory Barnes and Noble Bookstore host an annual event to celebrate the Emory faculty who have written or edited books in the prior year. University leaders attend to offer brief remarks and toast the honorees. This year’s gathering would have been the 18th year of the event. We have celebrated nearly 1900 titles over that time.

In lieu of an in-person gathering this year, the following video celebrates Emory faculty books published in the prior academic year, 2020-21, between September 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021.

Congratulations to all the honorees, and thank you for your participation. We hope you enjoy the video!

A Feast of Facts and Figures This year’s list totals 88 titles. A total of 73 faculty authors are represented. A total of 26 faculty edited or co-edited volumes or scholarly editions on the list. 7 individual faculty members had multiple titles published. There are 43 single-author books. There are 16 multi-author books. Arts & Sciences faculty are represented on the list 46 times. Candler School of Theology faculty are represented 17 times. The School of Law faculty – 11 times. Woodruff School of Nursing faculty – 8 times. Oxford College faculty – 4 times. The School of Medicine faculty – 3 times. Goizueta Business School faculty – 2 times Emeriti faculty are on the list 6 times.

Emory University Faculty Books Published Between September 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021

* Ten of these titles were brought into publication with help from the CFDE’s Scholarly Writing and Publishing Fund, which provides small grants to faculty to hire an editor to help take a manuscript from one stage to the next. Those books are noted by an asterisk (*) next to the entry.

+ Three of these projects were supported by the CFDE’s Public Scholarship Advancement Fund, which provides small grants to facultyinterested in moving their research and writing into the realm of public influence. Those books are noted by an plus sign (+) next to the entry.

Alonso, Antonio (Theology). Commodified Communion: Eucharist, Consumer Culture, and the Practice of Everyday Life. Fordham UP.

Anderson, Carol (African American Studies). The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America. Bloomsbury.

Andrade, Antonio (History). The Last Embassy: The Dutch Mission of 1795 and the Forgotten History of Western Encounters with China. Princeton UP.

Bahri, Deepika (English) and Filippo Menozzi, eds. Teaching Anglophone South Asian Women’s Writing. MLA.

Banerjee, Samiran (Economics). Intermediate Microeconomics. Routledge.

Banks, Emily (English). Mother Water. Lynx House.

Benardot, Dan (Center for the Study of Human Health). Advanced Sports Nutrition. 3rd Edition. Human Kinetics.

Bennington, Geoffrey (Comparative Literature). Scatter 2: Politics in Deconstruction. Fordham UP.

Bennington, Geoffrey (Comparative Literature). Clang. Posthumanities.

Blank, Laurie (Law) and Gregory P. Noone. International Law and Armed Conflict: Fundamental Principles and Contemporary Challenges in the Law of War. 2nd Edition. Wolters Kluwer

Brown, Dorothy (Law). The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans and How We Can Fix It. Crown Publishing.

Broyde, Michael (Law). Setting the Table: An Introduction to the Jurisprudence of Rabbi Yehiel. Academic Studies.

Bullock, Julia (Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures). Translating Feminism. Palgrave Studies.

Cherribi, Sam, ed. (Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies). Pan-Arab News TV Station al-Mayadeen: The New Regressive Leftist Media. International Academic.

Cho, Hwisang (Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures). The Power of the Brush: Epistolary Practices in Chosŏn Korea. U of Washington P.

Choi, Bumyong (Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures). Learning Korean Through Tasks: High Beginner to Low Intermediate. Kong and Park.

Coburn, Caroline (Nursing), Deena Gilland (Nursing), and Beth Ann Swan (Nursing). Perspectives in Ambulatory Care Nursing. Wolters Kluwer.

Corrie, Elizabeth (Theology). Youth Ministry as Peace Education: Overcoming Silence, Transforming Violence. Fortress.

Corrigan, Kevin (Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies), Dylan M. Burns, Ivan Miroshnikov, Tuomas Rasimus, and John D. Turner, eds. The Platonizing Sethian Background of Plotinus’s Mysticism. Brill.

Corrigan, Kevin (Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies), Jean-Marc Narbonne, Lorenzo Ferroni, John D. Turner, Zeke Mazur, and Simon Fortier, eds and trans. Plotin. Oeuvres complètes, Traités 30- 33, Tome 2. Collection des Universités de France. Série grecque, 482. Les Belles Lettres.

Cunningham, Tim (Nursing), Dorrie Fontaine, and Natalie May. Self-Care for New and Student Nurses. Sigma.

Davis, María (Spanish, Oxford). Creating your Own Space: The Metaphor of the House in Feminist Literature. Lexington.

Dent, Bob (Nursing) and Joe Tye. Building a Culture of Ownership in Healthcare: The Invisible Architecture of Core Values, Attitude, and Self-Empowerment. 2nd Edition. Sigma.

Dillman, Lisa (Spanish and Portuguese), trans. Above the Rain (by Victor del Árbol). Other.

Dillman, Lisa (Spanish and Portuguese), trans. The Touch System (by Alejandra Costamagna). Transit.

Dube, Musa (Theology) and Paul Leshota, eds. Breaking the Master’s S.H.I.T. Holes: Doing Theology in the Context of Global Migration. Evangelische Verlagsanstalt.

Dube, Musa (Theology), Sidney Berman, Paul Leshota, Ericka Dunbar, Malebogo Kgalemang, eds. Mother Earth, Mother Africa and Biblical Studies: Interpretation in the Context of Climate Change. U of Bamberg P.

Dudziak, Mary (Law) and Mark Philip Bradley, eds. Making the Forever War: Marilyn Young on the Culture and Politics of American Militarism. U of Massachusetts P.

Ellison, Gregory (Theology), ed. Anchored in the Current: Discovering Howard Thurman as Educator, Activist, Guide, and Prophet. Westminster John Knox.

Flueckiger, Joyce (Religion). Material Acts in Everyday Hindu Worlds. SUNY Press.

Freer, Richard (Law), Peter Hay (Law, emeritus), and Patrick Borchers. Conflict of Laws: Private International Law, 16th ed. Foundation.

Freer, Richard (Law), Donald Doernburg, and Martin Redish. Federal Courts, 5th ed. West Academic.

Goldberg, Jonathan (English, emeritus). Come As You Are, After Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick. Punctum Books.

Gowler, David (Religion, Oxford), ed. Rhetoric and Scripture: Collected Essays of Thomas H. Olbricht. Society of Biblical Literature.

Gowler, David (Religion, Oxford). The Parables after Jesus: Their Imaginative Receptions across Two Millennia. Baylor UP.

Guidotti-Hernandez, Nicole (English). Archiving Mexican Masculinities in Diaspora. Duke UP.

Hall, Randy (Pharmacology and Chemical Biology) and Robert J. Lefkowitz. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Stockholm: The Adrenaline-Fueled Adventures of an Accidental Scientist. Pegasus.

Hanciles, Jehu (Theology). Migration and the Making of Global Christianity. WM B. Eerdmans.

Hardy, Jack A. (Linguistics, Oxford) and Eric Friginal, eds. The Routledge Handbook of Corpus Approaches to Discourse Analysis. Routledge.

Higgins, Geraldine (English). Seamus Heaney in Context. Cambridge UP.

Hylen, Susan (Theology), Lynn Huber, and William Wright IV, eds. Narrative Mode and Theological Claim in Johannine Literature: Essays in Honor of Gail R. O’Day. Society of Biblical Literature.

Im, Eun-Ok (Nursing) and Afaf Meleis, eds. Situation specific theories: Development, utilization, and evaluation in nursing. Springer Nature.

Jackson, Timothy P (Theology). Mordecai Would Not Bow Down: Anti-Semitism, the Holocaust, and Christian Supersessionism. Oxford UP.

Jimenez, Marta (Philosophy). Aristotle on Shame and Learning to be Good. Oxford UP.

Johnson, Luke Timothy (Theology, emeritus). A Catholic Consciousness: Scripture, Theology, and the Church. Paulist.

Jones, Arun (Theology), ed. Christian Interculture: Texts and Voices from Colonial and Postcolonial Worlds. Penn State UP.

Kahlon, Pazit (Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies). Wade Through the Pandemic. Independently published.

Knauft, Bruce (Anthropology) and Jeanetta Mageo, eds. Authenticity, Authorship, and Pacific Island Encounters: New Lives of Old Imaginaries. Berghahn.

Knecht, Ross (English). The Grammar Rules of Affection: Passion and Pedagogy in Sidney, Shakespeare, and Jonson. U of Toronto P.

Kwok, Pui Lan (Theology). Hong Kong Protests and Political Theology. Rowman and Littlefield.

Lal, Ruby (Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies). Empress: The Astonishing Reign of Nur Jahan. Penguin Random House, India.

Lartey, Emmanuel (Theology) and Hellena Moon, eds. Postcolonial Images of Spiritual Care: Challenges of Care in a Neoliberal Age. Wipf and Stock.

Levine, Kay (Law), Ronald Wright, and Russell Gold, eds. The Oxford Handbook of Prosecutors and Prosecution. Oxford UP.

Longhofer, Wesley (Goizueta), Don Grant, and Andrew Jorgenson. Super Polluters: Tackling the World's Largest Sites of Climate-Disrupting Emissions. Columbia UP.

Luhanga, Ulemu (Medicine) and Allen G. Harbaugh, eds. Basic Elements of Survey Research in Education: Addressing the Problems Your Advisor Never Told You About. Information Age.

Maxim, Hiram (German Studies and Linguistics), David Malinowski, and Sebastien Dubreil, eds. Language Teaching in the Linguistic Landscape: Mobilizing Pedagogy in Public Space. Springer.

McAfee, Nöelle (Philosophy). Feminism: A Quick Immersion. Tibidabo.

McClintock, Sara (Religion), Birgit Kellner, Patrick McAllister, and Lasic Horst, eds. Reverberations of Dharmakirti's Philosophy: Proceedings of the Fifth International Dharmakirti Conference Heidelberg, August 26 to 30, 2014. Austrian Academy of Sciences.

Moore, Eric (Theology). Claiming Places: Reading Acts through the Lens of Ancient Colonization. Mohr Siebeck.

Newman, Nancy (Neurology and Ophthalmology), Joseph Jankovic, John Mazziotta, and Scott Pomeroy, eds. Bradley and Daroff's Neurology in Clinical Practice. 8th edition. Elsevier.

Nyord, Rune (Art History). Seeing Perfection: Ancient Egyptian Images beyond Representation. Cambridge UP.

Oster, Cynthia (Nursing) and Jane Braaten. High Reliability Organizations: A Healthcare Handbook for Patient Safety and Quality. 2nd edition. Sigma Theta Tau International.

Oster, Cynthia (Nursing) and Jane Braaten. Student Workbook High Reliability Organizations: A Healthcare Handbook for Patient Safety and Quality. 2nd edition. Sigma Theta Tau International.

Otis, Laura (English). The Memory Hive. iUniverse.

Pardo, Rafael (Law), Paul Barron, and Mark Wessman. Secured Transactions: Problems and Materials. West Academic.

Paul, Robert (Anthropology). Our Two-Track Minds: Recuperating Freud on Culture. Bloomsbury.

Pennell, Jeffrey Northcutt (Law). Estate Planning. 3rd edition. West Academic.

Perry, Craig (Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies and Jewish Studies), David Eltis (History, emeritus), Stanley Engerman, and David Richardson, eds. The Cambridge World History of Slavery: Volume 2, AD 500 - AD 1420. Cambridge UP.

Phillips, L. Edward (Theology). The Purpose, Pattern, and Character of Worship. Abingdon Press.

Reingold, Beth (WGSS and Political Science), Kerry Haynie, and Kirsten Widner. Race, Gender, and Political Representation: Toward a More Intersectional Approach. Oxford UP.

Robbins, Vernon K. (Religion, emeritus) and Roy Jeal, eds. Welcoming the Nations: International Sociorhetorical Explorations. SBL.

Rochat, Philippe (Psychology). Moral Acrobatics: How We Avoid Ethical Ambiguities by Thinking The World in Black and White. Oxford UP.

Schaumann, Caroline (German Studies). Peak Pursuits: The Emergence of Mountaineering in the Nineteenth Century. Yale UP.

Schaumann, Caroline (German Studies) and Sean M. Ireton, eds. Mountains and the German Mind Translations from Gessner to Messner, 1541-2009. Bordell and Brewer.

Schreiber, Michele (Film and Media) and Claire Perkins, eds. Independent Women: From Film to Television. Routledge.

Schuchard, Ronald (English, emeritus), ed. The Complete Prose of T. S. Eliot: The Critical Edition. Johns Hopkins UP.

Seeman, Don (Religion), Daniel Reiser, and Ariel Evan Mayse, eds. Hasidism, Suffering, and Renewal: The Prewar and Holocaust Legacy of Rabbi Kalonymus Shapira. SUNY Press.

Sheth, Jagdish (Goizueta). The Global Rule of Three Competing with Conscious Strategy. Palgrave.

Stewart, Dianne (Religion and African American Studies). Black Women, Black Love: America's War on African American Marriage. Seal Press.

Tamasi, Susan (Linguistics), Paulina Bounds, and Jennifer Cramer. Linguistic Planets of Belief: Mapping Language Attitudes in the American South. Routledge

Terrell, Timothy (Law) and Stephen Armstrong. Thinking Like a Writer: A Lawyer's Guide to Effective Writing and Editing. 4th edition. Practicing Law Institute.

Thomas, Gabrielle (Theology). For the Good of the Church: Unity, Theology, and Women. SCM Press.

Udel, Miriam (German Studies), ed. Honey on the Page: A Treasury of Yiddish Children's Literature. New York UP.

Williams, Khalia (Theology) and Gerald Liu. A Worship Workbook: A Practical Guide for Extraordinary Liturgy. Abingdon Press.

Wilson, Walter (Theology). New Testament Interpretation: A Practical Guide. Cognella Academic.

Witte Jr., John (Law). Church, State, and Family: Reconciling Traditional and Modern Liberties. Cambridge UP.

Wuest, William (Chemistry) and Ana Victoria Cheng Jaramillo (Chemistry, Laney Graduate School). Antibacterials. American Chemical Society.

Xu, Bin (Sociology). Chairman Mao's Children: Generation and the Politics of Memory in China. Cambridge UP.

Zambrana, Rocío (Philosophy). Colonial Debts: The Case of Puerto Rico. Duke UP.

We have made an effort to identify all books written or edited by Emory faculty that were published between September 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021, but inevitably we miss a few. If you know of a book that should be on this list, please contact Allison Adams (aadam02@emory.edu), so that we may include it on the website. Thank you!